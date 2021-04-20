Bush calls GOP ‘nativists’ as millions of unvetted pour in









Former Republican President George W. Bush says that immigration is an easy issue to scare voters about and describes the current GOP as isolationist and “to a certain point, nativist” in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show.

Former President George W. Bush said on Tuesday that today’s Republican Party is far from what it used to be. “I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist,” Bush said to host Hoda Kotb during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show.

“Well that’s not exactly my vision, but you know what I’m just an old guy they put out pasture,” he added. “So just a simple painter.”

Bush is promoting his new book “Out of Many, One: Portraits of American Immigrants,” which is based on oil paintings by the former president on national figures and migrants.

He is making these comments as hundreds of thousands of unvetted people pour in. Some are criminals, terrorists, and with them comes drugs.

Oh, if only he would go out to pasture. We are still fighting that 19-year war he started.

How would you describe the Republican Party today? –@hodakotb I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist. -Former President George W. Bush pic.twitter.com/tyFl2LnRMP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2021

Related