Bush didn’t say he wouldn’t vote for Trump, NY Times strikes again!

George W. Bush never said he is not voting for President Trump. That was another NY Times hit piece without a basis.

George W. Bush will not support the re-election of Donald Trump, according to people familiar with his thinking, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The paper said the former president and Texas governor won’t vote for Trump’s reelection and that his brother, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, “isn’t sure how he’ll vote.”

Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Bush, told The Texas Tribune that Bush would steer clear of speaking publicly on his presidential vote and called The New York Times assertion false.

“This is completely made up,” Ford said in an email. “He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.”

Several military men, Obama supporters, and Democrats, came out against President Trump last week as riots raged in our major blue cities.