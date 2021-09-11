Bush on 9/11 claims Trump & supporters have ‘foul spirit’ of terrorists

















Disgraced former President George W Bush is using the 9/11 memorial to say Trump voters are the same as the radical jihadists who attacked 20 years ago This is who he is now, maybe always was.

He used his platform today to join the Biden regime and media in pretending the greatest threat to the country are imaginary “domestic violent extremists,” in other words Donald Trump and his supporters.

Bush is a globalist and has joined forces with the hardcore leftists flooding our country with anonymous invaders, destroying our energy sector, spending us out of capitalism, and aligning with Taliban terrorists.

The reason he allowed mass immigration of illegals is because he too is repulsed by America First.

George W. is the person who got us into this 20-year war and then stupidly nation-built in a land that wanted no part of it.

Foul Words on 9/11

“When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant,” he said. “So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to fear and resentment … I come without explanations or solutions. I can only tell you what I’ve seen.

“And we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home.

“But then there is the disdain for pluralism and their disregard for human life.

“In their determination to define national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

George W. Bush uses his speech to underscore the threat posed by domestic extremists: “They are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them…” pic.twitter.com/dQyQthZrGH — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 11, 2021

Related















