Business People Will Flee NY & Judge Engoron Continues Abusing His Power

Famous real estate developer Grant Cardone sees the findings in the Trump civil trial brought by [communist] Attorney General Letitia James devastating for New York. He is telling his team to pack up and leave New York.

The business leader gained recent recognition after he posted on X that his firm would “immediately discontinue” all underwriting on New York City real estate to focus on other markets like Texas and Florida.

Cardone further claimed that New York has risks “that outweigh the opportunities” in terms of property value – and the blue state has shown its politicization when it comes to doing business.

“We invest for 14,000 investors at Cardone Capital that depend on cash flow. And if I can’t predict the cash flow because of some ruling, or because of the migrants, or because I can’t evict people, New York City just keeps doing every single thing they can to sell real estate in Florida, not sell real estate in New York,” the fund manager explained.

Judge Engoron Viciously Rejected a One Month Delay

Speaking of communists, Judge Engoron rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers to delay the judgment for a month.

Judge Arthur Engoron told lawyers for Trump and the New York attorney general of his intentions in an email sent Thursday.

Once the judgment is officially entered, it will start the 30-day clock for Trump to file an appeal. During that period, Trump will need to put up cash or post bond to cover the $355 million and roughly $100 million in interest he was ordered to pay the state.

Mr. Trump can’t even file an appeal unless he puts up. the cash.

In the email, Engoron rejected Trump’s request for an additional 30 days, writing, “You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay,” he said viciously.

“The proposed judgment accurately reflects the spirit and letter of the February 16 Decision and Order,” the judge wrote. The judge found Trump and his two adult sons liable for fraud.

In addition to the fine and interest of $463M+ and being denied the right to conduct business for three years, he can’t take out loans. His sons have to pay $4M and can’t run the businesses for two years. Additionally, the overpaid witch monitoring the Trump organization was to recommend a person to serve as an independent compliance director for the Trump Organization. That will be millions more wasted. The leftists are getting rich, bleeding Trump dry illegally and unethically.

The “Honourable” Engoron’s ruling is a judicial outrage. And if you approve of it, you’re a filthy fascist. No better than Kim Jung-Un. But heck, but at least you’re not poisoning your political rivals. Good for you, fascist. pic.twitter.com/Cg76Vouwjz — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 23, 2024

