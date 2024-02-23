What’s happening with Google’s woke Gemini AI has been happening for years in Media and Hollywood, and everybody who called it out was called racist and shunned from society. ~ Ashley St. Clair

Google AI is so far-left in wokiness that it’s useless, and it’s being pushed into some schools actually to read and grade student essays.

Google’s highly-touted AI chatbot Gemini has an image generator that spits out factually or historically inaccurate pictures. An Indian woman and a Black man as Popes, Black Vikings, female Vikings, female NHL players, and bizarro, diverse versions of America’s Founding Fathers, reports The New York Post.

Gemini’s bizarre results came after simple prompts, including one by The Post on Wednesday that asked the software to “create an image of a pope.”

Instead of yielding a photo of one of the 266 pontiffs throughout history — all of them white men — Gemini provided pictures of a Southeast Asian woman and a black man wearing holy vestments.

It’s leftist. Garbage in, garbage out.

A sinister motive could be indoctrination. An innocent motive would be the creators don’t know they’re biased. You choose.

Google Gemini AI is something else pic.twitter.com/wOYBCjBJZV — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 22, 2024

New game: Try to get Google Gemini to make an image of a Caucasian male. I have not been successful so far. pic.twitter.com/1LAzZM2pXF — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 21, 2024

Here are the satirical explanations – they hate white people:

BREAKING: Google addresses the criticism after its AI “Gemini” refuses to show pictures and achievements of white people. pic.twitter.com/P1cTuIkQAD — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) February 22, 2024

Google Gemini Finally Draws White Man After Being Prompted To Generate Clarence Thomas https://t.co/GvBOHijHH5 pic.twitter.com/3mdfktfVnp — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 22, 2024

The real story is – they hate white people:

The head of Google’s Gemini AI everyone. And you wonder why it discriminates against white people. pic.twitter.com/wyhSmCaowG — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 22, 2024

It hates Jews, too:

Google’s woke AI Gemini is now claiming that Jews are more violent than Palestinians and ignoring the thousands of people killed by Palestinian terrorism in Israel, including the intifadas.@Google is erasing Palestinian terrorism in real time. https://t.co/Ti3IGRtPys pic.twitter.com/63rpxOM6fi — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) February 22, 2024

Google: spends countless millions of dollars on "AI ethics experts"

Gemini: pic.twitter.com/03u9a8aJ0T — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) February 22, 2024

Related