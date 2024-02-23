Googles AI Gemini Hates White People

What’s happening with Google’s woke Gemini AI has been happening for years in Media and Hollywood, and everybody who called it out was called racist and shunned from society.

~ Ashley St. Clair

Google AI is so far-left in wokiness that it’s useless, and it’s being pushed into some schools actually to read and grade student essays.

Google’s highly-touted AI chatbot Gemini has an image generator that spits out factually or historically inaccurate pictures. An Indian woman and a Black man as Popes, Black Vikings, female Vikings, female NHL players, and bizarro, diverse versions of America’s Founding Fathers, reports The New York Post.

Gemini’s bizarre results came after simple prompts, including one by The Post on Wednesday that asked the software to “create an image of a pope.”

Instead of yielding a photo of one of the 266 pontiffs throughout history — all of them white men — Gemini provided pictures of a Southeast Asian woman and a black man wearing holy vestments.

It’s leftist. Garbage in, garbage out.

A sinister motive could be indoctrination. An innocent motive would be the creators don’t know they’re biased. You choose.

Here are the satirical explanations – they hate white people:

The real story is – they hate white people:

It hates Jews, too:


