Businesses Want a Carbon Tax! It’s on WEF’s Wishlist

Business Roundtable supports a market-based emissions reduction strategy that includes a price on carbon where it is environmentally and economically effective and administratively feasible, but it does not endorse any specific market-based mechanism.

The Business Roundtable released a “suite of policy recommendations” Tuesday to help combat skyrocketing energy prices. Most notably, a statement from the group calls for a carbon pricing system (tax). Allegedly, it is something that many businesses and activists are eager to put in place. They see it as a way to fight climate change and promote alternative energy sources.

They call for establishing a price on carbon* that provides a clear long-term signal and incentivizes the development and deployment of technologies to lower emissions and lead on international efforts to align potential cross-border carbon measures. …

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Reps. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) said in a statement:

“At a time when skyrocketing inflation is hammering American families, it is shocking and tone-deaf that The Business Roundtable’s latest energy policy proposal calls for a new energy tax that would increase energy costs even higher while also pushing for crony tax credits that will only benefit special interests and Washington insiders.

“We strongly oppose the BRT’s proposed energy tax that will hit lower-income families, small businesses, and those on fixed incomes the hardest while doing nothing to confront China, the world’s largest emitter of carbon.

“Their approach would do nothing to lower gas prices or tame inflation; it calls for billions in new taxes, subsidies, corporate welfare, and government slush funds to further fuel inflation while doing nothing to roll back the Biden Administration’s regulatory assault on our economy.

“Advocating for an energy tax while soliciting massive government handouts for special interests is destructive, ineffective, and unaffordable.

The Representatives Suggested They Will Be on the Outs with the Chamber of Commerce:

“By pushing radical policy positions like a national energy tax, the Business Roundtable will quickly find itself alongside other fading organizations who lost their way.”

Climate pricing is a globalist idea. It is a tax, but they call it climate pricing to obfuscate the very real effect it has on Americans. A carbon tax is on the Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum wishlist!

THE GREAT RESET AND TAKING AWAY OUR FREEDOMS

There is a tremendous push to charge a carbon tax that will cost poor and middle-class Americans more money. As businesses pay more, they pass it down to customers – they have to. Sometimes, they gouge.

Every time our rulers come up with a new tax, they rob us of financial freedom. At the same time, it enriches them.

This is exactly what The Great Reset is gunning for. We have given multiple examples of it on this site.

We went from COV lockdowns to punitive taxes and regulations under Biden and potentially war with a nuclear nation. All of that takes away our freedoms. Biden’s budget calls for $2.6 trillion in new taxes. Now the rulers want yet another tax that will hurt the middle class.

Klaus Schwab and his infiltrators at the World Economic Forum don’t want a middle class.

Celebrated socialist economist Mariana Mazzucato long ago suggested that unless we do capitalism differently, climate “lockdowns” may be needed to “limit private-vehicle use, ban the consumption of red meat, and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil-fuel companies would have to stop drilling.”

The different capitalism he wants is the WEF’s Great Reset. It’s a globalist and feudalistic system of governance. It is authoritarianism at its worst.

