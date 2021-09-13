Build Back Better – The Great Reset – in effect by 2013

















The Great Reset and the transformation of the United States are part of the one global movement. It’s a plan for a world governed by elites. Build Back Better is more like medieval feudalism and the slogan is that of the proponents — the World Economic Forum — and Joe Biden.

Democrats made it clear when COV first appeared that this was an opportunity to push their agenda. They said it and they are doing it. Years ago, The Center for American Progress, funded by George Soros, concluded that agencies must be used to create rules to govern.

The George Soros – John Podesta think tank, the Center for American Progress, in their definitive essay, The Power of the President, Recommendations to Advance Progressive Change subtly outlined a virtual blueprint for a U.S. Presidency that rules by fiat, ignoring the laws of the nation.

Executive orders

Rule-making

Agency management

Convening and creating public-private partnerships [making companies an arm of the Democrat Party governance]

Commanding the armed forces [purging the opposition]

Diplomacy

They always planned to control the populace and then along came COV to create social change.

They have clearly weaponized it. They are using climate change in the same way, and it is clearly global. It is why our borders are open.

Joe Biden is a figurehead, unintelligent but glory-seeking. He is the perfect dupe for the cabal of power-seekers to hide behind.

They avoid the Constitution, Congress, the Supreme Court and trample States’ Rights by using COV as a tool to fundamentally change the United States. Biden can be tossed aside at any time, without a thought.

COVID is being used to pay off voters through every agency in the form of welfare. Education is teaching students to hate the USA and the white people who have been in governance.

The government can now mandate you cover your face, and be banned from living a normal life and even earning a living if you don’t inject the Big Pharma money-making vaccine into your arm.

Climate Change is being used in the same way.

In May of 2014, John Podesta boasted that Congress could not stop Obama and his climate change rules. “They may try,” he said, “but there are no takers at Pennsylvania Avenue.”

“Developing a single, sustainable development agenda is critical,” says a report produced in May 2013 by a 27-member “High-Level Panel of Eminent Persons” hand-picked by Ban-Ki-Moon to help focus the discussion and frame the effort required to make the huge and lengthy project a success.

The only American who worked on this was Podesta, a Soros colleague.

The plan is to end “extreme poverty, in all its forms”; their agenda is to bring “a new sense of global partnership into national and international politics”; and we must now bring about a “rapid shift to sustainable patterns of consumption and production”.

“The new global partnership should encourage everyone to alter their worldview, profoundly and dramatically,” their report says.

The U.N. is going to be involved in every government, state and local.

“The Panel is convinced that national and local governments, businesses and individuals must transform the way they generate and consume energy, travel and transport goods, use water and grow food,”

They will also guide a social justice welfare state worldwide.

The panel noted, “many countries are using public social protection programs and social and environmental regulations to bring down high levels of domestic inequality by improving the lives of the worst-off, while also transforming their economies.”

Currently, Democrats are pushing their enormous welfare agenda through Congress. It already passed the House. They call it ‘human infrastructure.’ It is enormous wealth redistribution as outlined by the global agenda.

On October 23rd, 2020, those behind the Biden campaign dropped the diplomacy, openly having their candidate state publicly his intention to control the lives of all Americans using the authority of a weaponized federal government to advance national COVID-19 regulations.

Every agency, companies, and corporations are now employed to follow the government agenda. The IRS can enforce it. If states refuse, they will lose federal funding.

The government will pick the winners and losers. Main Street is the loser as well as small businesses. Wall Street benefits when Main Street loses.

Our new religion is climate change and the State is the new Pope. Climate change will redistribute our wealth and resources throughout the world as Biden’s cabal destroys our sovereignty.

The cabal of bureaucrats behind the curtain are harnessing and weaponizing power and it will become global.

This is the global movement to ‘Build Back Better‘. It’s Joe Biden’s slogan and it’s that of The Great Reset.

