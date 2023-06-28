The DOJ leaked audio of Donald Trump seemingly playing loose with secret documents. It is intended to make him look bad, but there is a lot more to it. The alleged document from the Trump audio taken in Bedminster is not part of the DOJ charges. A staffer at the meeting testified Trump did NOT have a document!

Catherine Herridge reported on Tuesday that the document at the heart of a leaked audio of Donald Trump discussing General Mark Milley’s plan to invade Iran is not actually part of the Department of Justice case against him.

The Trump camp isn’t leaking, but his family said that Jack Smith is allowed to leak via CNN. He cherry-picks leaks, and Trump’s words are taken out of context.

THE DOJ IS OUT OF CONTROL

Special Counsel Jack Smith is breaking the law by leaking. Meanwhile, Joe Biden appears extremely corrupt, and the media won’t go near the story.

The legal team should be able to ask for a dismissal based on these illegal leaks. Trump is muzzled, but the DOJ can put out anything it wants.

Donald Trump Truthed: “Why did Deranged Jack Smith and the DOJ/FBI leak a tape to Fake News CNN, phony spin and all? Will they be prosecuted for this illegal act? Pure SCUM!”

He added: “This case is about THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT, affirmed by the CLINTON SOCKS CASE! Has nothing to do with the made up tale of the Espionage Act of 1917, which has never even been used!”

We second that!

Former President Trump heard in audio recording seeming to show and discuss secret documents at his NJ golf club. The Iran memo isn’t among the records underlying Trump’s illegal retention charges, a source confirms @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/UgPQeRRPYt — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 28, 2023

Lara Trump explains one of Trump’s comments in the tape that attempts to make Donald look bad. She destroys the CNN narrative.

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba addressed it this evening.

THIS IS INTERESTING!

Karl Rove is pretending Joe didn’t know about his son’s dealings. How stupid does he think we are?

Rob Schmitt: “Karl Rove sounds like another Republican who’d rather see Biden re-elected than Trump.” pic.twitter.com/vxj8p8TIE1 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 28, 2023

Donald has a lot of fans in New Hampshire:



