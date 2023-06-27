Pedophile John Money Invented Modern Gender Theory

An Evil Pedophile Is the Father of Modern Gender Theory

The theories of modern gender theory come from a failed professor who thought pedophilia could be loving.

Harry Hay, the father of the gay “rights” movement back in the 1950s, openly endorsed NAMBLA and marched in support. Dr. John Money, who coined the term “gender identity” and “sexual orientation,” also openly endorsed pedophilia.

The father of modern gender theory is John Money, who disproved his own theories, especially the one that says pedophilia can be loving. This is the man whose ideas now pervade the LGBTQ movement and are taught in our schools to young children.

REDUXX Editor Anna Slatz describes his support for pedophilia:

“Dr. John Money, a sexologist and psychologist from New Zealand who practiced at Johns Hopkins, is considered the first to coin the terms “gender identity” and “gender role,” describing the “internal experience of sexuality” and the “social expectations of male and female behavior” respectively. These concepts are prominently featured in trans activism today, and are used to bolster claims of “gender fluidity.”

“Like many sexologists, Money believed pedophilia was a harmless sexuality that, when practiced “properly,” led to the child suffering no harm. In fact, Money’s theories on pedophilia were so sympathetic that, to this day, his work is prominently featured on the website of the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA)– one of the longest-established pederast rights groups.”

Then it gets worse if you read the rest of the article. What he did to two little boys who later killed themselves is legendary and horrific. He disproved all that he claimed was true about pedophilia.

Dr. Money convinced the parents of David Reimer to raise their son as a girl after an accident during circumcision, castrating hhim. Reimer was never comfortable as a girl, and transitioned back to a boy. One of the worst parts of this story is Dr. Money’s sexual abuse of David and his sibling. It’s Satanic.

Candace Owens goes into detail in this documentary:

The Oprah Interview and the Tragic David Reimer Story:

