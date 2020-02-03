Rush emotionally tells listeners he has “advanced lung cancer” [Audio]

Rush Limbaugh said during his show today that it was the “most difficult day in recent memory,” as he announced before signing off that he has “advanced lung cancer.”

He doesn’t like making the program about him but he decided to tell his fans who he knows are out there. Rush feels a bond with all of his listeners and knows they are all there.

The diagnosis was confirmed by two top doctors and he will be given a course of treatment on Thursday. He hopes to be on the show as much as possible and will keep things as normal as possible.

It’s inevitable the treatment will cause him to miss some days.

His emotional report ended with him saying, “Every day I’m not here, I’ll be missing you and thinking about you.”

All of his fans will be thinking of him and missing him as well.

“My intention is to come here every day,” he said, adding that he does have a personal relationship with God.

Limbaugh, 69, was born in 1951 in Cape Girardeau and began working as a disc jockey for a hometown radio station at the age of 16 years.

He went on to eventually host the Rush Limbaugh Show, now the most listened to radio show in America, being broadcast on more than 600 radio stations nationwide and reaching an audience of up to 27 million people each week.

Listen: