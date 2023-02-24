Buttigieg of the Most Transparent Admin Ever Won’t Answer Questions on Camera

The only people who seemed to show up to greet Pete Buttigieg were NTSB reps and reporters. He took three weeks to get to East Palestine and two weeks for Biden to say FEMA would get involved.

Freelance reporter Savannah Hernandez tried to question Pete Buttigieg, who fled and left his press secretary Kerry Arndt behind. She looked frightened and agreed to answer questions if the cameras were turned off. The press secretary said the cameras were “aggressive.”

Pete Buttigieg is asked by @sav_says_ why it took him 3 weeks to come to East Palestine pic.twitter.com/6P4f29bAsV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 23, 2023

Mayor Pete out here in a hard hat, safety glasses, and a damn orange vest 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jlTSFXm7Au — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 23, 2023

If anyone was aggressive, it was Pete Buttigieg. He asked to take a picture of a woman trying to ask Buttigieg a question. The transportation secretary of the most transparent administration ever wouldn’t take questions on camera.

@SecretaryPete took a photo of @JennieSTaer while she was trying to ask a question. Now his team refuses to say why@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/KCvK37r2uJ — Alexa Schwerha (@alexaschwerha1) February 23, 2023

He wouldn’t answer questions with the camera on either.

Stunning that @USDOT refuses to say why @SecretaryPete photographed our reporter @JennieSTaer for doing her job. Now they won’t even give us a non-answer unless we turn the cameras off. Truly stunning… https://t.co/qJ8SuTr8J0 — Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) February 23, 2023

Here he is giving his political speech. East Palestine doesn’t need him. The swamp needs him.

Related