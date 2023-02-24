Buttigieg of the Most Transparent Admin Ever Won’t Answer Questions on Camera

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The only people who seemed to show up to greet Pete Buttigieg were NTSB reps and reporters. He took three weeks to get to East Palestine and two weeks for Biden to say FEMA would get involved.

Freelance reporter Savannah Hernandez tried to question Pete Buttigieg, who fled and left his press secretary Kerry Arndt behind. She looked frightened and agreed to answer questions if the cameras were turned off. The press secretary said the cameras were “aggressive.”

If anyone was aggressive, it was Pete Buttigieg. He asked to take a picture of a woman trying to ask Buttigieg a question. The transportation secretary of the most transparent administration ever wouldn’t take questions on camera.

He wouldn’t answer questions with the camera on either.

Here he is giving his political speech. East Palestine doesn’t need him. The swamp needs him.


