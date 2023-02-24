Graphic Footage of the Arrest of Spree Killer – “I Can’t Breathe,” He Screamed

Watch the graphic bodycam footage of the arrest of spree killer Keith Moses near Orlando, Florida. He murdered 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major, and @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons. Moses critically wounded T-yonna’s mother and the photojournalist for News 12, Jesse Walden.

He murdered Natacha Augustin at 11 am in her car, then returned to shoot the reporters in their car, and then shot T-yonna and her mother in their home ina murderous spree after returning to the scene later in the day.

Police don’t have a motive. Police said he seemed to be acquainted with Ms. Augustin.

during the arrest, he kept screaming, “They’re killing me! They’re killing me!” and “let me go, let me go!” He then started screeching like a demon, “I can’t breathe!” over and over through the rest of the video. “He may be on drugs,” one officer noted.

They then cut a handgun from his pocket. “It feels hot,” an officer says.

This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who shot five people on Feb. 22, killing three: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons. pic.twitter.com/KS7hx1Q2V2 — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

This 19-year-old was already a career criminal with at least eight felony and 11 misdemeanor arrests ranging from gun charges, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft. He should have been in prison.

This is the adorable little girl he murdered in the hellish spree. Anyone who would shoot this child to death is a monster.

PICTURED: T’Yonna Major, the nine-year-old girl also shot dead in Pine Hills, FL. Keith Melvin Moses is accused of murdering her after shooting dead reporter Dylan Lyons and a 38 year old woman earlier that day. pic.twitter.com/T1bFOeasx6 — Jen Smith (@Jen_e_Smith) February 23, 2023

