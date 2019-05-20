Buttigieg slammed Fox & 2 hosts as Chris Wallace said NOTHING

Pete Buttigieg used a nationally televised Fox News town hall on Sunday night to blast a pair of the network’s most prominent hosts. The lone host interviewing Buttigieg was the leftist Democrat commentator Chris Wallace. Wallace never once stood up for his network or the hosts.

Buttigieg said he was under fire from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for taking part in the Fox News event in Claremont, N.H. He then took pot shots at the network which got to where it is with its conservative viewers. This is after Fox gave Buttigieg a free hour of airtime to spout his talking points and far-left goals.

“A lot of people in my party were critical of me doing this, and I get where that’s coming from, especially when you see what goes on with some of the opinion hosts on this network,” Buttigieg told Wallace.

WALLACE DID NOT STAND UP FOR FOX OR HIS COLLEAGUES

He then tore into Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

Buttigieg cited “Tucker Carlson saying immigrants make America dirty” and “Laura Ingraham comparing detention centers with children in cages to summer camps.”

Wallace did not address Buttigieg’s attacks on the two hosts or Fox News. He just sat there an appeared fine with it. Wallace doesn’t even support his colleagues, nor did he correct any of his lies. For example, the children are not in cages, period. Before this latest crisis, the children were given pleasant surroundings with toys, instruction, and comfortable rooms.

As for Tucker’s comment, he said they make American poorer, dirtier, and more divided.

“There’s a reason anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media ecosystem,” Buttigieg said. “But I also believe that even though some of those hosts are not always there in good faith, I think a lot of people tune into this network who do it in good faith.”

He disagrees with them, therefore, they do not operate in good faith.

HE BASHED THE NETWORK TOO

“And there are a lot of Americans who my party can’t blame if they are ignoring our message, because they will never hear it if we don’t go on and talk about it,” he continued, adding that “we have to find people where they are, not change our values, but update our vocabulary so that we’re truly connecting with Americans coast to coast.”

Buttigieg is a clever liar and Wallace is disgrace.