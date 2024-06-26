Bye Bye Jamaal Bowman

George Latimer has unseated Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) in the Democratic primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District, Decision Desk HQ projects, delivering a stinging blow to progressives in what has been the party’s most divisive primary of the cycle.

Latimer, a Westchester County executive, defeated Bowman in a fierce contest that became a proxy battle between differing ideological factions of the Democratic Party, with the pivotal issue separating the candidates being their stances toward Israel amid the country’s ongoing war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

These were the results earlier:

Lauren Boebert defeated a crowded field to win her primary. O-Cortez won her primary despite being a lunatic.

Speaking of lunatics, that would be Jamaal the commie, Jew hater, revolutionary Marxist. He even pulled the race card, and it didn’t work.

Latimer is moderate in relation to a revolutionary Marxist who hates Jews.

Democratic squad member and fire alarm enthusiast, Jamaal Bowman, just lost his election to George Latimer pic.twitter.com/7d9CLWFzyQ — Sara Rose (@saras76) June 26, 2024

