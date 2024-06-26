Janet Yellen Is Trying Desperately to Blame Trump for Bidenflation

The Biden administration toadies are running around trying to blame Donald Trump for Bidenflation, partially due to her incompetence.

Laughably, she blames the Trump tax cuts, which was an unusual move for an administration. They gave money back to the people instead of taking more.

She is still going with the lie that the cuts only helped the rich.

Watch:

.⁦@SecYellen⁩: Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is “responsible for many of the problems that we face now” pic.twitter.com/9TfC5hDrye — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 25, 2024

PRICES UP MORE THAN 20% UNDER JOE

This administration is pushing a $7.2 trillion budget and running a $3 trillion deficit. In less than ten years, we will have a $50 trillion debt that we can never pay as the world tries to de-dollarize.

Not only are they spending wildly, but they are regulating and taxing the people into poverty, destroying small businesses with a new set of 5300 regulations targeting small businesses.

The consumer price index, a broad measure of the price of everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries, and rent, rose 3.4% in April, down slightly from March. However, the report – released last week – also showed that prices have increased more than 19.4% since Biden took office in 2021.

Related