CA Senator Ponders Law Mandating “Drag Queen 101 in K-12”

A California Democrat behind the state’s law easing up on pedophilia suggested Tuesday that he would introduce additional legislation adding “Drag Queen 101” to school curriculums. Watch out for Drag101 in your child’s curriculum.

Scott Wiener, a gay politician who represents San Francisco and is not just a little nuts, weighed in Tuesday on Republican Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton’s promise to introduce legislation banning children from drag shows after pictures of children attending a drag show in a Texas bar went viral, Daily Wire reports.

We would say this is tit-for-tat or just sarcasm but the guy is extremely radical. He’s not normal. Even as sarcasm it’s a terrible thing to say. He should be against this indoctrination of children too. Weiner isn’t exempt from common sense because he’s gay and far-left.

As a threat, it’s vile.

This guy just gave me a bill idea: Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement. https://t.co/Sogz2Ag8jV — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 7, 2022

This radical, Weiner, wants to allow children to carve themselves up or take puberty blockers. That is child abuse. When did Americans decide it isn’t? Now he’s looking at Drag101? He’s out of control.

🧵 We’re announcing legislation to protect & grant refuge to trans kids & their parents who flee to CA from Texas, etc., in the event states try to separate these kids from their parents, criminalize the parents, or criminalize people coming to CA to receive gender-affirming care — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 17, 2022

THIS IS WHO WE ARE NOW

Aside from the indoctrination and manipulation of young minds, which is evil, Drag Queen story hour is mostly scary as Hell or perverse. Drag101 has no place in schools.

As Marco Rubio said, “America is now a place where adults in positions of power and influence think drag queen “story times” for children is healthy & parents who complain are transphobic haters.”

A San Francisco middle school brought a drag queen named “Nicole Jizz” to perform for students today. He deleted the video but not before I saved it. https://t.co/X4QrxH5I8L — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2022

Drag queens are adult only. Children shouldn’t be confused as they are developing who they are. I hate to be the first to mention it, but most drag queens lead exhibitionist lives in very sexually explicit ways. It’s not for kids.

Look at what NY is doing!

Meanwhile in NYC, tax dollars are funding a drag queen group to go around to schools teaching kids how to apply drag makeup and do DQSH https://t.co/EJzf6pVtMB pic.twitter.com/RP32ujwFiL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

