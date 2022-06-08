Senator Brags About Her $56K EV While You Can’t Fill Your Tank

Elite Sen. Debbie Stabenow boasted of avoiding high gas prices in her $56K EV. She’s as clueless as she sounds. While the average gas price in the nation is $4.87 a gallon with some states surpassing $5, $6, $9, she’s laughing at the peasants. Worse yet, the problem has only just begun. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said this will go on for years. He’s not the only one saying that.

Head-in-a-bubble Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., stunned a lot of Americans when she bragged about avoiding the high prices because she is able to buy a costly EV and apparently has the resources to constantly recharge it. Her vehicle looks like a $56K model.

Stabenow also claimed she can’t wait for more Americans to “move to vehicles that aren’t going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies.”

The senator’s comments came during Tuesday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing which featured testimony from United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen was called to clarify the Biden administration’s approach to tackling the high level of inflation and gas prices Americans are currently facing, Fox News reports.

Of course, Yellen’s predictions have been wrong most of the time for decades.

The Michigan Democrat said she passed “every single gas station” in her brand new electric vehicle, “and it didn’t matter how high [gas] was.”

Michigan Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow brags that she passed “every single gas station” in her brand new electric vehicle, “and it didn’t matter how high [gas] was.” The average cost of an electric vehicle is more than $56,000. pic.twitter.com/2TJbrgClwo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2022

We love the idea of EVs but they’re not ready for primetime and the average American can’t afford one. That’s especially true as Democrats are impoverishing the middle class with inflationary policies. Americans can’t afford $56K EVs if they make $56K a year.

The average transaction price for an electric vehicle (EV) is $56,437, according to Kelley Blue Book — roughly $10,000 higher than the overall industry average of $46,329 that includes gas and EVs. In terms of pricing, an EV is equivalent to an entry-level luxury car, reports CNBC.

While the Biden administration has sought to blame others for rising gas prices, including “oil companies,” as Sen. Stabenow referenced, it’s worth reminding that Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline via executive order on his first day in office, Townhall reminds us.

Let’s not forget the cancelation of oil and gas leases, the oppressive regulations, ESG demands for investment, and the war Biden is pushing.

People are mostly and rightly concerned about inflation first. EVs are nowhere on the list and Democrats and RINOs are out of touch.

Good Morning ! Newly Revised Top Issues Rundown For Readers Clip-N-Save and – please retweet? pic.twitter.com/xxkMVEvgbf — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 7, 2022

