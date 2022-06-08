Using Dem Standards, Dems Tried to Kill Brett Kavanaugh

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is trending on Twitter thanks to a left-wing madman planning to kill him after he took a cab to the Justice’s home early Wednesday.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, was charged with attempted murder after making threats and bringing the weapons to follow through on those threats. Democrats have continuously threatened Justice Kavanaugh recklessly and without hesitation. Are they responsible?

The Simi Valley resident was carrying a pistol, two magazines, ammo, a knife, pepper spray and zip ties at the time of his arrest according to the Justice Department.

Dressed in black clothing, carrying a backpack and a suitcase, he got out of a taxi in front of Justice Kavanaugh’s home, The DOJ stated.

Roske apparently called the Montgomery County Emergency line to say he is suicidal.

At the police station, Roske told detectives he is upset about the leaked SCOTUS abortion draft and the mass killing in Uvalde.

He will appear before the court this afternoon.

BY DEMOCRAT STANDARDS

Using Democrat standards, Democrats are responsible for this.

Biden, Jen Psaki, and many other Democrats supported the illegal protests outside the Justice’s homes and they pushed for people to engage in these dangerous protests. Psaki said it was a “fundamental right” to influence Justices [with threats and intimidation].

Democrats lied about the Roe cancelation – should it happen – it does not end abortion. They railed against the Justices again and again. Democrats even lined up some left-wing hack to claim an assault by Kavanaugh nearly 40 years before. Her story was bogus. She didn’t have one witness or one fact. It was and is fantastical.

Democrats have repeatedly blamed Republicans for the murder of children and teachers in Uvalde over their support of the 2A. Meanwhile, Democrats are letting unvetted millions pour into the country from terrorist and crime-ridden countries and they are letting dangerous prisoners out of confinement. They’re even claiming crimes aren’t crimes.

And who can forget this:

For context: Here’s Schumer, referring to #prolife counterprotesters as “the bad guys” prior to threatening two Supreme Court justices. pic.twitter.com/krtwtkMhBn — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

Radical Democrats bring out the worst in everyone.

