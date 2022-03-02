Cackling Kamala Tells “Voters they got what they asked for”

by Electing Her & Biden

Because the title pretty much exposes the toxic mix of detached aloofness and stupidity that seems embedded in VP Kamala Harris, we’ll point to Sen. Cruz’s likely fruitless attempt to bring her back to some form of reality.

“The American people didn’t ask for any of this: Record Inflation, Record border crisis, Closed schools. A war on American energy, Afghanistan disaster, & Russia invasion of Ukraine.”

We’d add there was no groundswell call for 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths, while cartels grow filthy rich over the sale of deadly fentanyl. That drug has become the #1 cause of death for Americans between 18 and 45 years of age.

We’ll close with “off script”, clueless Kamala essentially claiming Americans chose to vote for the record-setting violent crime sweeping the nation.

God help us.

Kamala Harris: “Elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want — and in this case they got what they asked for. I went off script a little bit.”

pic.twitter.com/lMKmUc2yF3 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 28, 2022

