Good News! Biden Did a Great Job! He’ll Explain During His SOTU

We thought we would spare you the misery of listening to about 45 minutes of Joe Biden babbling off a teleprompter about his successes. We’ll give you the highlights of the speech so you don’t have to bother watching unless you really think this will be worthwhile.

As he boasts about his performance, you should know that a new Gallup poll found that only 21% of American adults are happy with the country’s direction.

Gallup asked in a February 1-17 poll, “In general, are you satisfied or dissatisfied with the way things are going in the United States at this time?” In response, only 21% said they were satisfied while 78% were dissatisfied.

In addition, when it comes to the economy, 70% said things are getting worse.

Biden was very unready for the Russia-Ukraine crisis and never engaged in diplomacy of any kind with Putin. He presented mandates and that’s it. Yet, this evening, he will boast that he was “ready” and it was Putin who rejected diplomacy.

Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.

That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.

It matters. American diplomacy matters.

Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.

Putin was wrong. We were ready.

Biden will address inflation as if he is an unaccountable third party although, in fact, he caused the problems.

We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.

Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.

Economists call it “increasing the productive capacity of our economy.” I call it building a better America.

Lower their costs as he destroys our energy sector? Did Maduro write his speech?

Biden sends our manufacturing abroad, mostly to our frenemy China, and he is destroying the economy as he destroys fossil fuels.

Oil surpassed $106 a barrel today.

Congressman Lee Zeldin, the GOP candidate for Governor, thinks it would be a “perfect opportunity for President Biden to announce that the United States will change our energy policy, ramp up domestic energy production, cut off Russian oil imports, and make our nation energy independent.”

Tonight’s State of the Union Address would be a perfect opportunity for President Biden to announce that the United States will change our energy policy, ramp up domestic energy production, cut off Russian oil imports, and make our nation energy independent. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 1, 2022

Unfortunately, the Biden administration plans to do the opposite.

Perhaps we will hear some climate porn this evening. He uses climate as an excuse to obliterate fossil fuels.

His guests include a Facebook misinformation guru so we imagine he will talk about misinformation even as he is the biggest purveyor of it.

A pandemic nurse is another guest. Will Biden claim he cured Covid? We’ll let you know.

