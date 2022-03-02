Crying Journalist Who Confronted Boris Johnson Is a WEF Apparatchik

A hysterical ‘journalist’ Daria Kaleniuk confronted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, railing and crying because NATO hadn’t entered the Ukraine war. As it turns out, she’s not really a journalist, but rather she’s one of Klaus Schwab’s government infiltrators.

Kaleniuk serves as a World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Young Leader who infiltrate governments and politics around the world.

The WEF is led by German economist Klaus Schwab, and has become infamous for globalist intervention around the world, including but not limited to the “Great Reset” with its idea of abolishing property ownership at its core, reports The National Pulse.

“You’re coming to Poland – you’re not coming to Kyiv, Prime Minister. You’re not coming to Lviv,” said Kaleniuk, in remarks praised by the international press.

“Because you are afraid. Because NATO is not willing to defend. Because NATO is afraid of World War 3 – but it has already started.”

She’s just another Soros-Schwab apparatchik. Soros and his NGOs are very active in Ukraine.

George Soros, his money, and his NGOs are bankrolling and influencing public policy and opinion from the local level all the way up to the national level. Entire nations have been made to bow to the Soros agenda, but perhaps more importantly for our purposes, key local officials in government are increasingly wholly owned subsidiaries of the Soros machine.

George Soros’ primary weapon for changing countries to be more pliable to his desires is the “color revolution.” You’ve probably heard of revolutions occurring, generally in post-Soviet states, but also elsewhere. They have names like the Yellow Revolution (the Philippines), the Rose Revolution (Republic of Georgia), the Orange Revolution (Ukraine), and the Saffron Revolution (Myanmar).

Here’s Ms. Kaleniuk performing:

I don’t think anyone should have much confidence that world leaders are going to be able to perpetually resist these hyper-emotional appeals for a No Fly Zone. This crying Ukrainian journalist flat-out tells Boris Johnson that World War III has already begun https://t.co/XMFgoCwold — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 1, 2022

George Soros and his communist NGOs have been active in Ukraine for years. This ‘journalist’ is one of many pushing The Great Reset.

