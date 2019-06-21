CAIR-AZ’s Imraan Siddiqi says he wants 5,000 Muslims to run for office in 2020

This is something that might interest people. We have mentioned it before, but many people are not aware of it. More than 100 Muslims were elected to state and national office after the 2016 presidential election and partly in response to the election of Donald Trump. They were afraid he would shut down Muslim immigration into the United States. They were also spurred on by far-left Democrats.

A member of CAIR-Arizona’s Board of Directors, Imraan Siddiqi, allegedly took to Twitter in April to suggest that 5,000 Muslims should run for office in 2020. CAIR is a terrorist-tied organization.

Siddiqi, who is a writer and far-left Islamist [Salafist] activist, specializes in documenting Islamophobia.

He supports Linda Sarsour, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib. He’s just out there. These are a few examples of what he posts.

Just when you thought this racist scumbag couldn’t be any more of a racist scumbag. https://t.co/VkVgvRvQbS — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) June 19, 2019

“Muslim Reformers” love dictatorial regimes that have murdered thousands of protestors imprisoned tens of thousands others. And cheering the death of the only democratically elected leader the country has seen, and condemning him to hell for good measure. Scum. pic.twitter.com/BHM6MoixTF — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) June 19, 2019

The squirming, qualifying and equivocating on behalf of an apartheid, nuclear state in the midst of a three-quarter of a century occupation is painful to watch.https://t.co/OE8LrgBZqn — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) June 19, 2019

Twitter wouldn’t let us go back as far as April 12th and the tweets can’t be linked but a blog called Trump Train had them posted.

We were able to get the link to their friends at Jetpac Inc who appear to be communists, based on their Facebook page:

We would love the capacity to do this, and we welcome others to join us in trying https://t.co/Wdm6ddIAPV — Jetpac (@Jetpac_Inc) April 13, 2019

Unfortunately, 5,000 Linda Sarsours might be a bit much. We would rather have 5,000 Imam Tawhidis instead.

Jetpac describes itself on Twitter: We train American Muslims to run for office, and help minority organizers take a seat at the table.

The Facebook comment on the 12th of April:

And I thought the Chinese or Democrat Communists would take us over first. Maybe not.