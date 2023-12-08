CAIR Director Praises Hamas for October 7 & They Advise Biden

The country’s largest Muslim advocacy group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, is celebrating the October 7 Islamic terrorist attacks in Israel. CAIR advises Joe Biden’s Islamophobia Task Force.

Hamas has a very real network in the US and in the White House.

Hamas murdered 1400 Israelis, Americans, Thai, and other innocent civilians inside their homes and at a music festival in the country’s south.

Women and men were raped, babies were shot or burned, and hundreds were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad was celebratory over it at the AMP Convention. I Was Happy to See the People of Gaza Break the Siege on October 7; They Were Victorious; the People of Gaza Have the Right to Self-Defense – Israel Does Not (X).

Guy Benson wrote on X: Notice that this is not a “hot mic” or hidden camera admission caught on tape. This is a declarative statement, enthusiastically made in public, at a Muslim-American conference. It drew applause in the room. Open, brazen, fearless support for terrorism and violent anti-Semitism.

CAIR is an arm of Hamas. They claimed they separated from Hamas, but they haven’t. Three weeks after the October 7 attack on Israel, Joe Biden formed an Islamophobia task force to study the issue. CAIR serves as an adviser, along with other terror-tied groups. The Executive Director of CAIR, Nihad Awad, has stated that he supports Hamas.

Biden is compromised, and Hamas is in the White House.

TRANSCRIPT

“The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege, the walls of the concentration, camp, on October 7. And yes, I was happy to see people, breaking the siege, and throwing down the shackles of their own land, and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in. And yes, the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense, have the right to defend themselves, and yes, Israel, as an occupying power, does not have that right to self-defense.

“Gaza became the liberation source, the inspiration for people.

“Gaza transformed many minds around the world, including people who are not Muslim. What kind of faith do these people have? They are thankful; they are not afraid.

“Israel did not scare them because they knew their heaven is in Gaza, and if they would like to die, they will go to another heaven. That is the faith of the people of Gaza. That is why Gaza and the people of Gaza were able to transform everyone who is watching – they have learned from these people. Those who felt bad for Gaza – they don’t understand the equation. Those who thought that gardens are less than those who can help them, they are mistaken. They are mistaken. The Gazans were the victorious.”

