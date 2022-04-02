Cali Can’t Force Parents to Tell Schools If They Keep Guns

California will not require parents to tell schools if they keep guns inside their house.

A bill on the proposed requirement failed its first committee vote Wednesday after facing opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union and National Rifle Association, two groups that rarely agree on anything related to guns.

The bill required parents or guardians with a student in public or charter school to annually disclose if they have firearms at home.

“What’s next, having parents report swimming pools in their backyards and prescription drugs in their medicine cabinets?” asked Roy Griffith, legislative director of the California Rifle and Pistol Association.

Senate Bill 906, introduced by Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, failed to advance out of the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, with only two members voting to advance the measure.

It died even after Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino promised to drastically amend his bill if it survived a committee vote, according to ABC7 News.

That would undoubtedly give the government a path toward confiscation. At one point, when Barack Obama was president, the federal administration wanted physicians to ask if people had guns in their homes.

If this bill went through, a federal mandate would surely be next.

