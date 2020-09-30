Former Dem Gov accused of raking in $$$ in bribes, kickbacks to fund his debauched lifestyle

Former New Mexico Democratic Governor Bill Richardson is accused of raking in hundreds of thousands in bribes and kickbacks to fund his debauched lifestyle that included ‘sexual services and favors.’

The 73-year-old Richardson served as governor of New Mexico from 2003 to 2010. He allegedly ran a scheme in which he raked over $100,000 in bribes while in office.

An unsealed legal complaint obtained by DailyMail.com indicates that Richardson used the money to fund a luxury and debauched lifestyle. It included ‘sexual services and favors’ dubbed the ‘Richardson Ring.’

He put corrupt people he could trust in the state government to cover up his crimes.

Epstein victim Virginia Roberts said that he had sex with her when she was underage. He denies it.

Roberts named Richardson among several others as men Ghislaine Maxwell told her to have sex with, in court documents

As head of the ‘Richardson Ring’ which saw the one-time governor benefiting from the money he grafted from business investments into the state of New Mexico in the early 2000s.

The greedy politician allegedly lined his own pockets with cash and used some money to fund his political campaigns and organizations. He also enjoyed lavish meals, wine, and liquor as well as luxury travel and entertainment, the legal filing claims.

How perfect!

I never liked this guy. He’s a big sanctuary city, open borders guy — shocker! He’s lawless if these accusations are true.