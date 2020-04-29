Cali is starting to rebel against draconian mandates

Governor Andrew Cuomo is insisting the capacity of the hospital has to be below 70% before he opens the state [poorly worded, since corrected] and the transmission rate has to be 1.7% for a certain number of days. His guidelines are very arbitrary. There are a lot of leftists in New York who will accept this, but then again, that’s true of California, and we see some signs of the hold breaking.

Far-far-left Governor Newsom said he won’t allow gyms, hair salons, manicurists, and similar enterprises to open for business for two to three months. And he became angry this past weekend when 40,000 people showed up at the two beaches that were allowed to open. It’s over 90 degrees there.

People are becoming tired of the stay-at-home orders, especially those people whose businesses are being destroyed. The despots may think they can control people indefinitely, but signs are that is not the case.

In Newport Beach, an ordinance to close the beaches for several weekends was rejected in a 5-2 vote.

Some businesses are going to open without permission or they won’t open at all.

CLOSING BEACHES REJECTED

BREAKING: In a 5-2 vote, Newport Beach rejects ordinance that would have closed their beaches over the next several weekends. It comes after tens of thousands of people flooded the beach over the weekend, resulting in sharp criticism from Governor Newsom. Beach stays OPEN @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/2eRqkrZfi8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 29, 2020

For everyone who is questioning the legitimacy of this photo, yes it’s from Saturday, as are all of these photos from @GettyImages. There were an estimated 40,000 people there. https://t.co/7VFocmsKjL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 29, 2020

BUSINESSES ABOUT TO GO UNDER ARE DEFYING THE ORDERS

These two small business owners will fight for their survival. They should start a GoFundMe page. Contrary to what people think, political leaders do not have the authority to overturn the constitution. People abide by their ‘recommendations’ if they make sense.

ICYMI: Two local small business owners are fed up w/ lockdown, never got any government money, and fear they will have no livelihood to come back to after this is over. They are REOPENING for business, and one tells me he’s willing to go to jail for it. https://t.co/XdpajiSUy0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 28, 2020

“Unless they handcuff me and take me to jail, I will NOT close.”

TONIGHT: Two local small business owners have had enough w/ lockdown orders & are reopening. They never got any gov’t money, say they’re going under, and they plan to fight any gov’t effort to stop them. @FOXLA 10pm pic.twitter.com/J2mgO1BpCS — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 28, 2020

THE REALITY

Currently, there are 20,000 cases in LA county and the death count stands at 942. So far, statistically, .002% of LA county’s population has tested positive for COVID-19, though the real number is obviously likely significantly higher; .00009% of LA county’s population has died as a result of the virus. (10 million + population).

In California, in general, there are 46,445 cases and 1,873 deaths as of today. That translates to .001 with the disease and .000046 deaths in a population of roughly 40 million.

Modified social distancing would work with businesses abiding by the 6 ft and mask rules.

Governor Gavin Newsom plans to step up police enforcement at the beaches, but meanwhile, the double standard continues.

After a weekend in the 90s and beaches filling up @GavinNewsom said more aggressive enforcement may be coming. Meanwhile this is absolutely acceptable:pic.twitter.com/Y0RYWt4eJC — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) April 27, 2020