Cali is starting to rebel against draconian mandates

Governor Andrew Cuomo is insisting the capacity of the hospital has to be below 70% before he opens the state [poorly worded, since corrected] and the transmission rate has to be 1.7% for a certain number of days. His guidelines are very arbitrary. There are a lot of leftists in New York who will accept this, but then again, that’s true of California, and we see some signs of the hold breaking.
Far-far-left Governor Newsom said he won’t allow gyms, hair salons, manicurists, and similar enterprises to open for business for two to three months. And he became angry this past weekend when 40,000 people showed up at the two beaches that were allowed to open. It’s over 90 degrees there.
People are becoming tired of the stay-at-home orders, especially those people whose businesses are being destroyed. The despots may think they can control people indefinitely, but signs are that is not the case.
In Newport Beach, an ordinance to close the beaches for several weekends was rejected in a 5-2 vote.
Some businesses are going to open without permission or they won’t open at all.
CLOSING BEACHES REJECTED
BREAKING: In a 5-2 vote, Newport Beach rejects ordinance that would have closed their beaches over the next several weekends. It comes after tens of thousands of people flooded the beach over the weekend, resulting in sharp criticism from Governor Newsom. Beach stays OPEN @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/2eRqkrZfi8
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 29, 2020
For everyone who is questioning the legitimacy of this photo, yes it’s from Saturday, as are all of these photos from @GettyImages. There were an estimated 40,000 people there. https://t.co/7VFocmsKjL
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 29, 2020
BUSINESSES ABOUT TO GO UNDER ARE DEFYING THE ORDERS
These two small business owners will fight for their survival. They should start a GoFundMe page. Contrary to what people think, political leaders do not have the authority to overturn the constitution. People abide by their ‘recommendations’ if they make sense.
ICYMI: Two local small business owners are fed up w/ lockdown, never got any government money, and fear they will have no livelihood to come back to after this is over. They are REOPENING for business, and one tells me he’s willing to go to jail for it. https://t.co/XdpajiSUy0
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 28, 2020
“Unless they handcuff me and take me to jail, I will NOT close.”
TONIGHT: Two local small business owners have had enough w/ lockdown orders & are reopening. They never got any gov’t money, say they’re going under, and they plan to fight any gov’t effort to stop them. @FOXLA 10pm pic.twitter.com/J2mgO1BpCS
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 28, 2020
THE REALITY
Currently, there are 20,000 cases in LA county and the death count stands at 942. So far, statistically, .002% of LA county’s population has tested positive for COVID-19, though the real number is obviously likely significantly higher; .00009% of LA county’s population has died as a result of the virus. (10 million + population).
In California, in general, there are 46,445 cases and 1,873 deaths as of today. That translates to .001 with the disease and .000046 deaths in a population of roughly 40 million.
Modified social distancing would work with businesses abiding by the 6 ft and mask rules.
Governor Gavin Newsom plans to step up police enforcement at the beaches, but meanwhile, the double standard continues.
After a weekend in the 90s and beaches filling up @GavinNewsom said more aggressive enforcement may be coming.
Meanwhile this is absolutely acceptable:pic.twitter.com/Y0RYWt4eJC
— Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) April 27, 2020
I just saw a statistic for the Houston metro area which probably covers 5 counties and several million people. Houston itself is about 4 million. There have been around 20,000 reported cases and 211 deaths. Really? I’m not discounting the tragic loss of these victims but we’re trying to destroy Houston’s economy for this? Nationwide the death toll is about 0.5% and we’ve wiped out our entire growth for the last 3 years for that? One, I believe this is biological warfare by China. Two, the Democrats are not letting a crisis go to waste in, A, pushing their agenda they cannot otherwise impose on us and, B, attempt to destroy Trump by destroying the centerpiece of his accomplishments, the economy. Democrats don’t give a flip about everyday Americans. They prove it time and time again when they take the side of illegal aliens, citizens of other countries, foreign governments including our enemies China & Iran, over the interests & wellbeing of American citizens so it is no wonder they’re willing to destroy the financial well being of America as an acceptable casualty to accomplish their socialist and globalist agenda.
When can we have Trump rallies. Fauci is a Deep State operative and only wants to curtail these events since Joe is in “Lock Down Mode” in his basement because he has Dementia. Time for the rallies and the Dems know it. They are using this COVID to stop the rallies.
It is an effective and evil plan in several ways which you identified.
Meanwhile, China Mitch, with his hundreds of millions in Chinese government shipping, used the NRSC to write a letter recommending that candidates not support Trump’s pandemic policies.
America may simply be too stupid and corrupt to overcome this situation.
How will comrade Newsom enforce these imperial edicts? Import enforcers from China?
The CPUSA is revealing itself in a major way and this may wake up even the dullards as to the danger of this fifth column of traitor RAT scum who are hostile to America and its people.