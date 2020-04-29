Mind-blowing media/Dem hypocrisy in handling of Biden’s accuser Tara Reade

By
M. Dowling
-
0

As Democrats and the media ignore Tara Reade, one must wonder how they reconcile that with their conscience. They railed against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, claiming you must believe the woman. Where are they now that Tara Reade is lodging a complaint with witnesses, something Christine Blasey Ford did not have?

Sean Hannity had a good summary last night on his show:

We don’t think anyone should be indicted without strong evidence, but the hypocrisy in how Democrat leaders and the media handled it is mind-blowing.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply