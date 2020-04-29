Mind-blowing media/Dem hypocrisy in handling of Biden’s accuser Tara Reade

As Democrats and the media ignore Tara Reade, one must wonder how they reconcile that with their conscience. They railed against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, claiming you must believe the woman. Where are they now that Tara Reade is lodging a complaint with witnesses, something Christine Blasey Ford did not have?

Brutal from @trumpwarroom #BREAKING: @HillaryClinton releases special video message to Tara Reade regarding her sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden: “You have a right to be heard and you have a right to be believed.” pic.twitter.com/tbt9iTi7HN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2020

Sean Hannity had a good summary last night on his show:

We don’t think anyone should be indicted without strong evidence, but the hypocrisy in how Democrat leaders and the media handled it is mind-blowing.