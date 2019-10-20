Cali journalists are ‘freaking out’ over bill that will extinguish their jobs

A bill put out by Lorena Gonzalez, AB 5, will put California freelance journalists out of business permanently. Ironically, the goal of the California elites’ bill is “to create new good jobs and a livable, sustainable wage job.” They should have added, except for freelance journalists and innovative new companies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, everyone is ‘freaking out’ over the bill aimed at hurting the gig economy. It’s also hurting their fellow liberals/leftists who write freelance. It was meant to hurt Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Postmates, Instacart and gig economy pioneer TaskRabbit but caught up lib journalists.

The freelancers, who get paid very little, go from these jobs to major newspapers and media outlets, but that will change. They won’t be able to write enough articles to survive.

Journalists might have to learn to code.

Far-left California wants to steal the money of the massive tech companies in Silicon Valley. It keeps a company like Uber from calling drivers freelancers. It seriously harms a lot of very liberal/leftist people, like freelance journalists.

The freelancers didn’t care when they weren’t the victims.

The tyrannical bill codifies the 2018 Dynamex decision by the State Supreme Court while carving out some exemptions for specific professions.

It basically extinguishes them and turns them over to hard-left unions to regulate.

These same freelance journalists were perfectly fine with these corporations being eliminated but now that it’s hitting home, they’re ‘freaking out.’

The Hollywood Reporter explains: But the exemption for freelance journalists — which some have only just learned about via their colleagues, press reports, social networks and/or spirited arguments with the bill’s author on Twitter — contains what some say is a potentially career-ending requirement for a writer to remain a freelancer: If a freelance journalist writes for a magazine, newspaper or other entity whose central mission is to disseminate the news, the law says, that journalist is capped at writing 35 “submissions” per year per “putative employer.” At a time when paid freelance stories can be written for a low end of $25 and high end of $1 per word, some meet that cap in a month just to make ends meet.

Yashar Ali, a left-wing reporter, but a decent reporter, tweeted about the concerning issue and the woman who concocted the bill called him a “selfish piece of shit.” Her husband called him a “total asshole.”

The good thing about this is leftists are eating their own. They’ve run out of Republicans in California.

It’s really too late. The bill has passed.

These are very ignorant and arrogant politicians who only know ideology and care little about people who are affected by their fiats.

I mean, @LorenaSGonzalez has truly been the worst on this. She’s full-on attacking journalists’ ability to earn a living and using an ass-backwards argument that she’s doing to opposite. It’s disgusting & shameful. Makes me want to puke. https://t.co/FvGaiiuyeP — Seth Mnookin (@sethmnookin) October 20, 2019

2. After I tweeted above, hundreds of freelance reporters have told CA Assemblywoman @LorenaSGonzalez how devastating her legislation will be She’s responded defensively & retweeted this tweet calling me a “selfish piece of shit” She plans on running for Secretary of State btw pic.twitter.com/BIWmRmVWIU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 20, 2019

3. Meanwhile her husband, a San Diego County Supervisor, a @UCSanDiego professor, and an appointee to @AirResources (courtesy of my former boss Gov Newsom) has tweeted that I’m a “total asshole,” (sometimes) and that “I hope he gets help” Totally normal response pic.twitter.com/C9fRukPZzQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 20, 2019

4. Thanks to everyone who got this issue to trend and featured as a Twitter moment I’ll have more to say in the AM, particularly to two elected officials who can’t stand to be held accountable: Assemblywoman @LorenaSGonzalez and her husband San Diego Supervisor @nathanfletcher pic.twitter.com/iZaKxtOoZ5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 20, 2019

5. Good Morning. Last night, after it was up for hours, CA Assemblywoman @LorenaSGonzalez undid a retweet of a tweet referring to me as a “piece of shit” Don’t worry about me, I’ve been called worse Just tells you everything you need to know about her https://t.co/9hIqIuqKBH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 20, 2019