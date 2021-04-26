Cali recall of Governor Newsom has enough votes









Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

People who signed petitions now have 30 days to withdraw their signatures, though it’s unlikely enough will do so.

An election is likely in the fall where voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

If Newsom survives the recall he will be up for re-election in 2022.

Among the most prominent Republicans running to replace Newsom are former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, who has never run for elected office. Businessman John Cox, who lost badly to Newsom in 2018, and former Congressman Doug Ose, also are running.

Republican Ric Grennell has hinted that he will run.

In 2003, voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. It’s the only other recall of a California governor to qualify for the ballot.

Newsom won the election in 2018 with support from more than 60% of voters. Since then, he alienated a lot of people with his handling of the pandemic. He’s a tyrant.

Only 25% of the state are registered Republicans at this point. Another 25% or so have “no party preference.” The rest are Democrats.

So far, no Democrats are running against Newsom.

