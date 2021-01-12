Cali ski resort to be renamed over offensive name

Officials say California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, ABC News reported.

Squaw means American Indian woman or wife. How is that offensive? The resort officials claim it’s derogatory.

Certainly, no one who uses it in relation to the resort means it in a derogatory manner?

The decision was reached after consulting with local Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw,” said Ron Cohen, president, and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

They claim the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.

If you have to do that much research to find out if it is derogatory, do you really need to change it?

Work to find a new name will start immediately and is expected to be announced next year, he said.

