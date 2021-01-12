Nations see it as a grave threat, only US libs approve of censorship of the President

Investigative reporter and civil libertarian, Glenn Greenwald, picked up on the very disturbing ideology promoted by a liberal columnist for the NY Times. She is one of the many ‘liberals’ speaking out on behalf of censoring the President and his supporters.

The fascistic approval of censorship of a US President, Parler, conservatives, is meeting with disapproval among our allies. The only people who approve are American liberals.

A so-called ‘liberal’ NY Times columnist Michelle Goldberg says she is “disturbed” at how “dangerous” it is “to have a handful of callow young tech titans in charge of who has a megaphone,” but as long as they use that power to censor her adversaries, not her allies, she’s happy.

As Greenwald writes: That is the authoritarian mindset in its purest expression, right there: As long as Silicon Valley monopoly power is harnessed to silence those who think differently than I, I support it. Not a single major USN left-liberal politician has objected to this. Many have cheered.

The world is looking at this and they are “shocked,” rightfully condemning it. “Only US liberals support this,” he writes.

As he concludes: Silicon Valley defenders: Censoring Trump from all the monopolistic platforms is no big deal. He still has a press room. The press: we should censor what Trump says and only broadcast and report the parts we want the public to hear, concealing the rest.

Read his comments in tweets:

Look at what this liberal NYT columnist is saying. She's saying she's "disturbed" at how "dangerous" it is "to have a handful of callow young tech titans in charge of who has a megaphone," but as long as they use that power to censor her adversaries, not her allies, she's happy: https://t.co/bh7XDUmVL5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2021

That is the authoritarian mindset in its purest expression, right there:☝️

As long as Silicon Valley monopoly power is harnessed to silence those who think differently than I, I support it.

Not a single major USN left-liberal politician has objected to this. Many have cheered.

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2021

For those who didn't see, leaders of democracies around the world — Germany, France, Mexico — are warning that this Silicon Valley censorship poses a grave threat to democracy. They oppose monopoly power over politics.

Only US liberals support this:https://t.co/o33XXn91Sr

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2021

Silicon Valley defenders: Censoring Trump from all the monopolistic platforms is no big deal. He still has a press room.

The press: we should censor what Trump says and only broadcast and report the parts we want the public to hear, concealing the rest:https://t.co/s2HnySsgDv

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2021

