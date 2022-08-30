California Bill Allows a Panel to Set Wages for Fast Food Workers

The California Legislature has passed a Fast Food Bill to create a panel that will decide hourly wages for the half-million fast-food workers residing in the state, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It’s what totalitarians who are overturning capitalism do.

A new fast food workers’ bill will increase costs to consumers. It creates a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

Fast food just isn’t worth the price it will cost if the control freaks have their way.

California Gov. Gavin Newson has not given an opinion on the bill, but an analysis released by his Department of Finance stated that it would create “significant ongoing costs” at the Department of Industrial Relations and a “fragmented regulatory and legal environment” for employers.

This bill removed a joint liability clause that was set to make corporate franchisers responsible for violations of labor laws. Opponents of the bill said this decision would greatly discourage franchising in the state of California, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The minimum wage stems from a false premise that it helps the workers live better. In fact, it only raises the costs of everything else. Fast food jobs aren’t supposed to be a career choice.

THEY MADE HISTORY – MORE FROM THE CONTROL FREAKS

“We made history today,” said Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry, calling it “a watershed moment.”

The SEIU is as socialist as a union gets.

“This legislation is a huge step forward for workers in California and all across the country,” she said as advocates offered it as a model for other states.

The Senate approved the measure on a 21-12 vote, over bipartisan opposition. Hours later the Assembly sent it to Gov. Gavin Newsom on a final 41-16 vote.

It’s a one-party state. Soon, the entire US will be a one-party nation unless we banish these socialist and communist Democrats.

“It’s innovative, it’s bringing industry and workers together at the table,” said Democratic Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, who carried the bill in the Senate. She called it a “very, very well-balanced method of addressing both the employers, the franchisees, as well as the workers.”

It’s weighted with anti-business policy makers.

Almost every Republican senator spoke in opposition. That included Sen. Brian Dahle, who also is the Republican nominee for governor in November.

“This is a steppingstone to unionize all these workers. At the end of the day, it’s going to drive up the cost of the products that they serve,” Dahle said. He added later: “There are no slaves that work for California businesses, period. You can quit any day you want and you can go get a job someplace else if you don’t like your employer.”

Fast Food is something else the far-left Democrats can destroy in no time.

