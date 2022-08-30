Why Can’t Djokovic Come Into the US? Jean- Pierre Says, Ask the CDC

Biden has called MAGA Republicans “semi-fascist,” and he says they are attacking democracy.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden thinks MAGA people are a “threat to the rule of law.”

Charlie Crist is following Biden and calling GOP voters fascista.

They said they are unifying us. Nice job, Guys.

Democrats are the fascists. They are the only ones stepping all over the Constitution and our civil rights.

The Semi-Fascists

Novak Djokovic, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, will miss the U.S. Open over his refusal to get vaccinated. The U.S. Open will let him play but Joe Biden won’t let him in the country without two vaccines that no longer work for the current variants.

Steve Doocy asked her about letting illegal aliens pour across the border unvaccinated, but not Djokovic.

Jean-Pierre deferred the question to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which she said has its own protocols, saying, “It’s two different things.”

Doocy further pressed Jean-Pierre.

“Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not OK. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay?”

“That’s not how it works. … It’s not like someone walks over,” she replied.

“That’s exactly what is happening,” Doocy responded. “Thousands of people are walking in a day. Some of them turn themselves over. Some of them are caught. Tens of thousands a week are not. That is what is happening.”

Doocy and Jean-Pierre also sparred over the policy during their exchange.

“Why is there a CDC [vaccine] requirement for people who fly here as opposed to people who cross the border?” he asked.

“We have talked about Title 42,” Jean-Pierre replied. “There is a CDC provision for folks coming through the southern border. It is not just for tennis players.”

She’s a liar or dumb. Why does Djokovic have to get a double vaccine that no longer works for the variants currently spreading? There is no booster for BA.4 or BA.5. Right now, 88% of the cases are BA.5.

Watch what happens when Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre why illegal aliens are released into the country even if they don’t have the COVID vaccine, but Novak Djokovic isn’t allowed in for the U.S. Open: pic.twitter.com/Jdqmo0IpEN — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 29, 2022

