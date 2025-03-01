Killer Cuomo Is Back, Literally, He’s Killer Cuomo

NBC NEWS reports that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced on Saturday that he’ll run to be the next mayor of New York City.

An old-person killer and liar, Andrew Cuomo, will run for mayor. He is responsible for New York’s crime wave, which began with his No Bail laws.

He wrote a book full of lies that had to be pulled from stores.

Cuomo forced Orwellian lockdowns and firings on New Yorkers and put the elderly with COVID in nursing homes when he had room on a hospital ship and at the Jacob Javits Center.

Under Covid, the lunatic leftist tried to close off transportation between states, which is what they did in East Germany under the communists.

He was accused of sleazy behavior towards women.

Cuomo was brutal to a fellow Democrat and the phone call became public. He was abusing and bullying a popular colleague for no reason. That’s who he is.

Cuomo will be as nasty and vicious towards Republicans and the administration as possible. He told us Republicans to move if we didn’t do what he wanted. He also told us we don’t need ten bullets to kill a deer.

He also releases cop killers – 38 in April 2024 alone.

He’s a horrible human, and he’s full of crap. The crime conditions in New York exist because of him:

Andrew Cuomo announces he is running for Mayor of New York City. Apparently, Eric Adams cooperation with ICE, cracking down on unconstitutional sanctuary protection for illegals, open borders, election fraud, and cheap slave labor can not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/1hhDRGgUcW — Scott Adams (@scottadamsshow) March 1, 2025

