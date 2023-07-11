Ex-Beauty Queen Turned Murderess, Leslie Van Houten Released

Leslie Van Houten was a Charles Manson follower who admitted in court testimony to stabbing one of the victims of the “family” 14 times in 1969.

A former homecoming queen from Monrovia, Van Houten became involved with the Manson family. Supporters describe her as a misguided teen under the influence of LSD on the night of the killings.

She was involved in the second of the Manson family murders — the killings of Los Feliz grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their home in 1969.

Van Houten and another woman held down Rosemary LaBianca as Charles “Tex” Watson stabbed Leno LaBianca. After Watson stabbed Rosemary LaBianca, he handed Van Houten a knife. She testified to stabbing the woman at least 14 more times.

If ever anyone was eligible for execution, it is Leslie Van Houten.

Van Houten is now out on parole.

Portrayed as a misguided teen who spent five decades in prison, NBC suggested this was a fair decision. Mr. and Mrs. LoBianca didn’t get to spend more time on this earth and died terrifying deaths at her hands.

The 73-year-old was released after Gov. Gavin Newsom removed his objections.

An appeals court ruled in May that Van Houten was eligible for parole, reversing a decision by Newsom to reject parole.

Houten was originally sentenced to death for the Aug. 10, 1969, murders of Leno and Rosemary La Bianca.

“The original conviction and death sentence were reversed on appeal, and she was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole,” according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Why do people feel sorry for people like this?

