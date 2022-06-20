Critical Shortages of Fluids, Syringes, and Vital Drugs in the US

We now have critical shortages of saline and other fluids. There is also a shortage of emergency syringes and they are affecting large numbers of patients.

While progress has been made in improving access to a number of at-risk products, shortages for low-cost injectable generic drugs and essential fluids vital to patient care remain a vulnerability.

A staple of medical care, U.S. providers are reporting significant disruptions in the supply of fluids ─ various presentations of pre-filled saline flush syringes, normal saline injection, and sterile water injection vials. Fluids in short supply are also shifting to the pharmaceutical space given their role in reconstitution, infusions, and dilutions of drugs.

You can view the FDA list of shortages here.

We know of one ER hospital in Raton, New Mexico that has critical shortages of life saving drugs along with a shortage of IV fluid bags. There must be others.

On May 31st, NBC News noted the shortage of life-saving drugs.

A growing shortage of medications for a host of illnesses — from cancer to cystic fibrosis to cardiac arrest — has hospitals scrambling for substitutes to avoid patient harm, and sometimes even delaying treatment.

“It’s just a matter of time now before we call for a drug that we need to save a patient’s life and we find out there isn’t any,” says Dr. Eric Lavonas of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Instead of blowing trillions on welfare and socialist agenda items, why can’t we transfer the money to these critical needs?

