California has 6 extra representatives thanks to people in their state illegally, report says

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to prevent illegal immigrants from being counted for the purposes of redrawing congressional districts after the 2020 census.

The order, “Ensuring American Citizens Receive Proper Representation in Congress” comes after the Supreme Court last year blocked a citizenship question from being included in the Census. The Court sent the question back to lower courts. They didn’t think the administration’s reasoning was adequate.

Citizenship questions were on the census from 1820 until 1950 and were first proposed by Thomas Jefferson. There is nothing wrong with wanting to know who is in your country illegally.

Democrats know the illegal aliens piling in will vote for them and their free stuff. California especially benefits from their presence, and the Republican and Swing states lose. Democrats are using the people here illegally to achieve their permanent electoral majority.

THE FIGURES ARE STUNNING

Unbiased America analyzed the situation and reports that the Blue States with large illegal alien populations like California are benefiting immensely in terms of representation due to their non-citizens.

Based on the 2010 Census, the following states gained representatives because of the number of people illegally there:

California: +6 representatives (11.3% of its current representatives)

Florida: +1 representative (4.0%)

New York: +1 representative (3.4%)

Texas: +1 representative (3.1%)

Because the House of Representatives is currently fixed by law at 435 members, states that have fewer illegal aliens and non-citizens lose representatives as a result. The following states have fewer representatives than they would if undocumented immigrants were not counted in the calculation [Republican and Swing states]:

Mississippi: -1 representative (25.0% of its current representatives)

Oklahoma: -1 representative (20.0%)

Kentucky: -1 representative (16.7%)

South Carolina: -1 representative (16.7%)

Wisconsin: -1 representative (12.5%)

Indiana: -1 representative (11.1%)

Michigan: -1 representative (6.7%)

Ohio: -1 representative (5.6%)

Pennsylvania: -1 representative (5.3%)

In addition, Federal funds are doled out based on the Census including the illegal aliens.

All of this gives people here illegally tremendous political clout.

