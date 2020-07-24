No gold coffin for former police officer murdered for riding a Harley while white

Daniel Navarro is a 27-year-old Latino man who ventured out of his mother’s basement one day with thoughts of killing a white person. Later in the day, he saw his opportunity, the man he wanted to kill. It was July 4th weekend. What better time to kill someone. Navarro spotted the white man on a Harley. To Navarro, a white man on a Harley screamed white supremacy.

Navarro believed that Harleys in Wisconsin meant the rider was a racist. That idea drove him to plow his pickup truck head-on into the motorcycle, killing the very innocent Phillip Thiessen.

According to the complaint, Navarro had been “thinking about targeting a white person and killing them with a vehicle earlier that day,” and he “picked a motorcycle because he wanted the person to die,” because “white people drive motorcycles,” and “the Harley culture is made up of white racists.”

RACIST, POLITICAL HATE CRIME

His motives were racist and political, although he was indeed deranged. Nonetheless, it was a hate crime, and aren’t all killers deranged — evil and deranged?

The charges against Navarro will send him to prison for the rest of his life where he will be isolated as he was when free.

It was a vicious hate crime based on race and politics, but the media has barely noticed and the national media has mostly ignored it.

Navarro didn’t know Thiessen personally but for him to murder the man, he didn’t need to.

Born in Milwaukee, Philip Thiessen, 55, was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving for four years after graduating from L. P. Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. After his military service, he devoted the next 26 years to the police department of Fairfax, Va. He was a Sergeant.

Never forgetting his roots, he returned to Wisconsin to finish his career in law enforcement by serving as a Wisconsin Department of Justice special agent, working in the Internet Crimes Against Children unit. He leaves behind a daughter and grandchildren.

He also volunteered at a Fond du Lac-area food pantry.

There wasn’t a gold coffin or posters plastered about. No political leaders sang his praises, and there were no marches or protests commemorating Thiessen’s service-oriented life. And the media sleeps to prepare for the next story that fits the narrative.