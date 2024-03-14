California Lawmakers Plan to Use Tax $$$ for Felons’ Legal Aid

California’s Representation, Equity, and Protections (REP) for All Immigrants Act will soon allow illegal immigrants convicted of violent felonies to receive legal aid.

One California program helps illegal immigrants pay for attorney services for immigration issues and “those applying for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, naturalizing and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).” The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) funds One California.

California Democrats plan to expand that beyond reason and allow those funds to pay for legal aid for those convicted of violent or severe felonies.

