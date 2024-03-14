NYC Council Won’t Let NYPD See FBI Terrorist Files & ISIS Is Here

Did you know the New York City Council won’t allow the NYPD to look at the terrorist watch list? The FBI has a database of about 200,000 terrorists, and the NYPD can’t look at it.

New York City is a feeder sanctuary city.

People come from all over the world, unvetted and untracked, and many hate us. Eventually, we will see something far worse than 9/11.

We know that ISIS is coming across our borders. ISIS is here:

In this next clip, the guests on Rob Schmitt’s show, Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd and Mark Lamb, Sheriff of Pinal County, discussed FBI Director Wray finally mentioning that criminals, violent gang members, smugglers, and terrorists like ISIS are pouring across.

It doesn’t matter anyway. Democrats/RINOs are crazy, and they want power. Dead Americans are just collateral damage. They will do whatever they have to do to get what they want.

No matter who comes across – terrorists, ISIS, criminals, transnational gangs – Democrats won’t close the border, and RINOs are silent. They want a one-party state and will do any evil thing they have to make that happen.

Don’t be surprised if we see kidnappings, bodies hanging from overpasses, roadside IEDs, and beheadings in the future.

Your leaders hate you.

