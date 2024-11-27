Kamala Harris’s Pathetic Speech; She Won’t Go Away

Is Kamala drowning her sorrows in something too strong? She sent a message to supporters. She’s a terrible candidate.

That’s just a small taste of the full video which I’m sure you will love if you like the scraping of chalk on a chalkboard. This is very cringeworthy. It’s hard to believe she is the leading Democrat candidate right now. I guess the insanity will continue.

She jovially brags about the $1.4 billion they raised, which was probably laundered through Act Blue, but she doesn’t mention that the donors got nothing for it, and Democrats are $20 million in debt.

I was going to put a transcript up, but she said nothing. The speech can be encapsulated as follows: She emotionally thanked that great leader, Tim, and all her supporters. She said they all had to work together and should never let anyone take their power away.

That’s it. It took her 10 minutes to say that.

FULL VIDEO: Kamala Harris addresses supporters three weeks after humiliating loss to Trump in painfully CRINGE 10 minute rant where she brags about wasting over $1.4 BILLION in donor money. This is hard to watch – YIKES pic.twitter.com/dI8KqK8lwW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2024

