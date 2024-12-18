California Protects Pornography for Kids in Libraries

A new law, which goes into effect on January 1st, ostensibly bans school libraries from “banning” books. However, it’s actually protecting pornography. The bill was allegedly to shut up parents who don’t want pornographic books in the libraries.

The bill does nothing to keep pornography out of the hands of children. The bill says:

This bill would require every public library jurisdiction, as defined, that directly receives any state funding to establish, adopt, and maintain a written and publicly accessible collection development policy for its libraries by January 1, 2026, as specified. The bill would require the collection development policy to, among other things, (1) guide the selection and deselection of library materials, as defined, and (2) establish a process for community members to share their concerns regarding library materials and request materials be reconsidered for inclusion in the library’s collection.

The bill would require the adopted policy to be sent to the State Librarian, and would authorize the State Librarian or their designee to provide technical assistance to public libraries in developing their collection development policy.

The California Globe writes, Because parents were so outraged that the California State Board of Education approved highly controversial changes to the state’s health and sex education framework, including teaching children about bondage, anal sex, pederasty, sex trafficking, sexual orientation, and transgender and non-conforming students back in 2019, many ran for school boards across the state to get a handle on the sexual garbage being peddled to their kids, the Globe reported.

California has the lowest literacy rate, and this is what they want to protect: pornography, while calling it education.

