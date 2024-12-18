CR: 40% Raise for Congres and DoJ Can’t Investigate Them

Johnson’s pulling every card to make us accept this bill:

The unacceptable continuing resolution has a trick to get everyone to agree to it despite it being a monstrosity: no passage, no aid for hurricane victims. We can’t let that work any longer. Call your representatives and tell them, no way!

With this bill, the DoJ will not be able to investigate Congress because requests for communications, subpoenas, et cetera can be quashed. Deep in the bill is a clause on p. 343 saying:

(d) MOTIONS TO QUASH OR MODIFY.—Upon a motion made promptly by a House office or provider for a House office, a court of competent jurisdiction shall quash or modify any legal process directed to the provider for a House office if compliance with the legal process would require the disclosure of House data of the House office.

The CR gives Congress a 40% increase and an exemption from Obamacare. It’s only until mid-March. What will they expect then? The biggest loser of them all is the very, incredibly weak Speaker Johnson, an agent of the bureaucracy, aka Deep State, and the Uniparty.

As Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said: While Biden sends billions to the Ukrainian government, Americans are struggling with:

– Skyrocketing Inflation & Rising Cost of Living
– Drug Trafficking Epidemic
– Natural Disaster Recovery
– Uncontrolled Open-Border Crisis

Mike Johnson acts as if Republicans lost. Johnson must go. We gave him a fair chance. Even bankruptcy and open borders don’t do a thing for him.

Johnson makes promises he won’t keep:


