Look at the Big Sponsors Supporting Drag Queens for Children

Drag queens perform for adults, make movies, and go on TV; ugh, but who cares? What they never, ever should do is perform their lewd, sexual acts for children. With these progressives, there are no limits; anything goes unless it’s something they disagree with. They talk about their values, then show us they support drag queens for children, indoctrination and mutilation surgeries for little kids, lying, global totalitarianism, identity politics (racism), and deterioration of our human rights and our Constitution.

So here are the sponsors of this garbage: Walmart, Merck, Molson Coors, Cargill, Truist, Capital Ale House, Harrison and Rhinebeck Democratic Committee, The Gaines Group, Lady Jane Shop, Northwestern Mutual – Erin West, and Rhinestone Home Productions. And they are so proud of it that they are advertising it.

Ask yourself, ‘Why do drag queens want to perform for children when they mostly perform lewd sexual routines?’

Those are some big sponsors! https://t.co/H4njcmNV3q — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 28, 2022

RESPONSES

Most of the responses supported drag queens. Some said Republicans with guns are more dangerous or just Republicans in general. They will make the most illogical comments to rationalize this.

Drag queens are tools to advance the far-left agenda, which includes sexual extremism and the sexualization of children.

Jack Posobiec tweeted, “Look how fast they went from ‘it’s just pronouns’ to demanding children be provided to the drag queens. We know where this ends.”

I know I bring male strippers to my family’s birthday parties and everyone let’s the kids stuff bills down their banana hammocks. Good times for all. — Lorien1973 (@Lorien19731) November 28, 2022

This is where it goes and goes quickly. The ultimate goal is lewd performances (graphic) and indoctrination:

