California Reaches a Deal on Socialistic Gas Rebates

The socialistas in California have a new plan to make everyone reliant on big government. Instead of allowing fossil fuel development, they will add to inflation. California plans to dole out “free” money to residents in the form of a so-called gas tax rebate.

It’s not a rebate. It’s socialist theft.

The plan would return a portion of California’s record-setting $97 billion budget surplus to taxpayers in the form of gas price and inflation relief payments of up to $1,050. The surplus is thanks in large part to the federal taxpayers.

In general, the less people make in a year, the more money they would get from the state for inflation relief. The productive will give to the less productive.

After weeks of negotiations, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic leaders in the Legislature have agreed to a deal on the gas rebates.

Newsom first promised the rebates in March of this year.

THE PLAN

Here’s a breakdown of the proposed payments.

Under the plan, single filers who make less than $75,000 a year will receive $350, and joint filers with a combined yearly income under $150,000 will receive $700. If filers have one dependent or more, they get an additional $350.

Single filers who make more than $75,000 and less than $125,000 a year will receive $250, and joint filers with an income between $150,000 and $250,000 will receive $500. If these filers have one dependent or more, they get an additional $250.

Single filers who make more than $125,000 and less than $250,000 a year will receive $200, and joint filers who make between $250,000 and $550,000 will receive $400. The additional amount of money received if these filers have a dependent is $200.

It’s a pittance for each person and won’t solve the problem.

In total, the state estimates that 23 million Californians will be eligible for rebate payments. The money will be distributed by the state Franchise Tax Board and will go out to taxpayers around late October, reports SF Gate. Everyone else gets to pay for the 23 million who receive rebates.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in California hit an all-time high of $6.44 last week. The average price was $6.35 cents per gallon on Friday compared to the national average of $4.93, according to ABC.

The wealthiest taxpayers in California – the top 5% – paid nearly 70% of California income taxes in 2020. It’s gotten worse since then.

It’s a socialist Robin Hood idea. Rebates do not solve the problem. It will cause more inflation and when they run out of money, everyone will be poor together. There is no other way it can end.

