Prosecutors and Police Flee Pro-Crime New York City

Violent crimes are on the rise in six of America’s major cities and set to outpace the already historic levels of 2021 violent crime, Fox News reported.

Baltimore, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and New York City are all on pace to break their 2021 levels of violent crime halfway through this year, with New York City leading the group, according to crime data reviewed by Fox News.

New York City has seen a 25.8% jump in violent crime at this point in 2022 compared to the same time in 2021, despite seeing a small decrease in the number of homicides recorded in the city.

PROSECUTORS ARE FLEEING

Hundreds of prosecutors in New York City are quitting the district attorneys’ offices amid pro-criminal justice reforms.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office this year has lost 65 assistant district attorneys, which is about 12% of the staff.

Soros DA Bragg released a memo on his third day in office, ordering prosecutors not to seek prison sentences for a number of crimes and to downgrade charges – including for robberies and commercial burglaries, reports Fox News.

The situation is nearly the same in the office of Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, where 67 of some 500 prosecutors, or about 13 percent, have also called it quits as of June 17.

Another three resigned on Thursday, according to a source. That is compared to 84 who left in all of 2020 and 94 last year, according to the New York Post.

The number of prosecutors fleeing the city’s district attorneys’ offices has spiraled in the wake of criminal justice reforms that have created what one ex-top prosecutor called “insanity.”

Sixty-five assistant district attorneys, or about 12 percent of the staff, have resigned so far this year from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office, up from about 44 through the end of March. During all of 2021, 97 ADAs quit…

When Bragg took the helm of the Manhattan office in January, at least nine lawyers quit in the first two weeks, The Post revealed.

Hot Air notes that not all of the departing prosecutors are solely blaming the woke DAs, however. They are casting blame on the state government’s legislature also. New criminal justice “reform” laws require prosecutors to turn over reams of material to defense attorneys on a compressed schedule.

POLICE ARE FLEEING

Not only are prosecutors leaving, but NYPD officers are leaving in shocking numbers. A new report indicates they are leaving at an alarming pace. In their exit interviews, many of the departing cops cited the fact that the criminals they manage to arrest are generally back out on the streets the next day thanks to the soft-on-crime district attorneys and prosecutors in the Big Apple. More than 1,500 NYPD officers either resigned or retired in the first five months of the year.

