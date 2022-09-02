California to Take Doctor’s Licenses for Speaking Against the “Scientific Consensus”

A new California State bill, AB 2098, could be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom at any time. It would allow the state’s medical board to discipline doctors who provide what is considered “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19. They could even strip them of their licenses.

If a doctor says anything against the consensus, s/he could lose his/her license.

The bill “would designate the dissemination or promotion of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or ‘COVID-19,’ as unprofessional conduct. The bill would require the board to consider specified factors prior to bringing a disciplinary action against a physician and surgeon. The bill would also make findings and declarations in this regard.”

This is totalitarianism. Who will decide it’s disinformation? The public health officials are the ones who spread most of the disinformation and misinformation. Watch Dr. Makary address it.

Dr. Marty Makary – California to docs: Say anything against “scientific consensus” & lose your license pic.twitter.com/DolXOH1QIb — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) September 2, 2022

Related