Lawmakers Want to Know What’s in Biden’s Secret Nuke Deal with Iran

Joe Biden is planning to sign a new Iran nuke deal without anyone knowing what is in it. Fifty lawmakers, including thirty Democrats, want to see what’s in it before Biden signs it, and asked for transparency in letter.

“We are deeply concerned about multiple provisions that reportedly may be contained in the final language of any agreement with the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” the letter, spearheaded by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), states.

The letter raises concerns about reported provisions of US sanctions on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Iran bank.

The lawmakers wrote: “The new agreement reportedly states that, ‘Non-U.S. persons doing business with Iranian persons that are not on the [U.S. sanctions list] will not be exposed to sanctions merely as a result of those Iranian persons engaging in separate transactions involving Iranian persons on the [U.S. sanctions list] (including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), its officials, or its subsidiaries or affiliates).’”

It dilutes the sanctions against the IGRC.

The group noted that Iran and its proxy terror groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, will suddenly have one trillion dollars in sanctions relief at their disposal over the next decade.

“Iran and the IRGC would be an enormous danger to Americans at home and abroad, and to our allies,” the House Democrats and Republicans said.

Also, Russia had a role as the “de facto judge of compliance and the keeper of Iran’s enriched uranium.” There will be no US or European oversight.

The lawmakers want to exclude any possibility of Russia and Iran working on nuclear infrastructure together. They also urged Biden to not return to any deal with Iran before Congress gets to see the agreement or any side agreements. They want an in-depth briefing as well.

“We must address the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran, stand strong against terrorists, and protect American values and our allies,” the letter concludes.

There is no good reason to agree to this or even resuscitate it. How can Biden sign this deal without Congress seeing it?

Biden wants everyone to believe it’s this or war with nothing in between.

