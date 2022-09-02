My Bad, I Accidentally Threatened Half the Nation, Called Them Fascists

Biden denied attacking 75 million Americans after he repeatedly trashed MAGA Republicans.

Reporter Peter Doocy asked Joe today if he considered half of the nation to be threats to the country.

“Come on, look, guys, you keep trying to make that case. I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country,” Biden said.

Doocy: "Do you consider all Trump supporters to be a threat to the country?" Biden: "I don't consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country." pic.twitter.com/QB7f3XVG7z — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 2, 2022

LIE! He is a big liar.

Brandon is not a moral authority or a beacon of decency. He is a professional liar. pic.twitter.com/gfRvBUlSuR — Maze (@mazemoore) September 2, 2022

“I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it is used, refuses to acknowledge when an election has been won, insists upon changing the way in which they can count votes, that is a threat to democracy.”

That would be him. Remember how he said nothing about Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters? Biden’s staff and Kamala Harris worked to get these lunatics bailed out of jail.

Footage from DC on the day of Trump’s inauguration. This happened all around the country. For four years. Remember this when Joe Biden calls MAGA supporters terrorists tonight. pic.twitter.com/66CME7Lf4R — Maze (@mazemoore) September 1, 2022

Biden added, “When people voted for Donald Trump and support him now, they weren’t voting for attacking the Capitol, they weren’t voting for overruling an election, they were voting for a philosophy he put forward.”

Donald Trump didn’t ask for a riot either, Joe.

More lies from Joe.

“So I am not talking about anything other than that it is inappropriate and it is not only happening here, but other parts of the world — the failure to recognize and condemn violence whenever it is used for political purposes, failure to condemn any attempt to manipulate election outcomes, failure to acknowledge when an election has been won or lost.”

The Hitlerian in the White House is literally calling people who want to make America great — threats to democracy. It doesn’t get crazier than that.

He was clear when he said in his speech, “the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

“MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos..they live not in the light of truth, but in the shadow of lies. Together, we can choose a different path,” Biden said in the speech.

