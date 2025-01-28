California Wants to Secede – We Will Need Another Wall!

California’s ballot initiative to secede from the Union has been filed and is cleared for signature gathering. I presume the illegal aliens will sign it. If they go, we will need a long border wall to keep them out.

If the measure makes it onto the November 2028 ballot, it would ask voters: “Should California leave the United States and become a free and independent country?” local news outlet KCRA3 reported on Friday.

Californians think they will do better without us and all the federal tax dollars.

KCRA#:

According to the guidelines, if at least 50% of registered voters participated and at least 55% voted “yes,” it would constitute “a vote of no confidence in the United States of America.” Furthermore, it would express the “will of the people of California” to become an independent country.

According to the initiative’s language, it would not change California’s current government or relationship with the U.S. However, it would create a commission to report on California’s viability as an independent country.

The initiative estimates one-time election-related costs, and forming a commission on national sovereignty and independence would cost $10 million. It estimates that operating the commission would take another $2 million in annual state costs.

We must cross them off the USAID list and not give them any weapons when they are invaded.

Oh, wait, it’s unconstitutional. They need a constitutional amendment. If they go ahead without that, we will have to invade and take them over and dump all the crazy politicians and policies. California would then be able to deal with fires, and they would have borders again, less crime, and affordable housing.

Actually, what they want is to get federal dollars still and do whatever they want.

Instead, make California America again.

